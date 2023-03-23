Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Cara Schembri Sells 10,749 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

