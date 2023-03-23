Request Price Hits $0.0972 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $97.14 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00199923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.72 or 1.00017847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10258122 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,505,748.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

