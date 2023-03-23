Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 23rd (AE, AKZOY, AMWL, BITGF, BXP, BYDGF, CHWY, CNTX, COIN, CRDIY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 23rd:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

