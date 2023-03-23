Reviewing Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -34.55% -44.38% -16.56% Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Bilibili has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bilibili and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 2.80 -$1.11 billion ($2.84) -8.02 Data Storage $14.88 million 0.74 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -9.47

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 5 5 0 2.50 Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $23.28, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Data Storage has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 396.89%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Data Storage beats Bilibili on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

