Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 336 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

ABBV opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

