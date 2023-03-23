Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

