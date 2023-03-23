Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.