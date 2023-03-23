Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €292.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €292.00 ($313.98) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RHM traded up €7.20 ($7.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €257.10 ($276.45). The company had a trading volume of 333,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 1 year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

