Rightmove (RTMVY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS: RTMVY) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2023 – Rightmove had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37).

3/7/2023 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2023 – Rightmove had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51).

3/6/2023 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.26).

3/6/2023 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 602 ($7.39).

2/27/2023 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 457 ($5.61) to GBX 490 ($6.02).

Rightmove Stock Performance

Rightmove stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Rightmove plc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

