RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,963. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

