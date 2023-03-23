Robert W. Baird Cuts F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target to $1.50

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

F45 Training Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in F45 Training by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

