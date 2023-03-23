Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Down 12.5%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 45,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.