Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 2,283 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.