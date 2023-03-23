ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.87

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 4603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

ROHM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

