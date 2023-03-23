Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.64.
Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ROP opened at $428.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.89. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
