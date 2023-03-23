Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.64.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $428.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.89. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

