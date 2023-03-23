Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 6.8%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 1,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

RTOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 350 ($4.30) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

