R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.25

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.25 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 71,029 shares changing hands.

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The firm has a market cap of £269.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.23.

Insider Transactions at R&Q Insurance

In other R&Q Insurance news, insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of R&Q Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84), for a total value of £1,919,212.28 ($2,356,886.01). 23.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

