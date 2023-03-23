RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.38

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.38 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.33 ($0.21). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,190 shares changing hands.

RTC Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 1.05.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

