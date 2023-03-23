Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

