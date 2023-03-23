RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

