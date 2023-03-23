Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sabre by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sabre Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,327. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.