Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 888.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

