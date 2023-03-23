Saltmarble Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $221.77 million and $750,357.29 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00008328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.28434444 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $717,498.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

