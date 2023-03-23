Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,707,023.20 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

Samsara Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 4,422,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.