Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,518 shares of company stock valued at $90,502,659 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Samsara by 4,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

