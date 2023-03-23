Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.70 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

About Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

