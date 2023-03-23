Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $48.79

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $52.01. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 1,480,033 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sanofi Trading Up 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.54.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.