Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $48.79

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $52.01. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 1,480,033 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.