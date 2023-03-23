Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and $8.29 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00015808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

