Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,052.82 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $40.81 million and $9,052.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.17 or 0.06401597 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,278,502,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,867,815 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.