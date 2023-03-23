Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113,926.71

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,926.71 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00358179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.84 or 0.26033721 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,236,950 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00701232 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

