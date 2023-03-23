Scholarship Coin Trading Down 50.1% Over Last Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $81,296.80 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00360746 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.26220295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,241,287 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00701232 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

