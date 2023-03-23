Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.