Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 120,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

