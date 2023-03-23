Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.25

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGF.B. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.01. 347,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

