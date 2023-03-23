Secret Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,223.35 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $23,223.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00154848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00041048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00454167 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,563.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

