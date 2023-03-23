SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.17 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.35–$0.26 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.