SelfKey Market Cap Reaches $48.10 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and $15.89 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00359201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.16 or 0.26107984 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

