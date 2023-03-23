Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

