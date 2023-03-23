Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 473.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Senti Biosciences Stock Performance
Senti Biosciences stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
