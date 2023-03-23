Serum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.99 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $27.99 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00360746 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.26220295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

