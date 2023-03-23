ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.