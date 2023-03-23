Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. 4,912,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,882,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Seven Generations Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

