Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.68) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,317.50 ($28.46). 8,039,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,799,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,372.66. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shell Company Profile

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

