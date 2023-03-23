Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.95. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 364,943 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at $11,359,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock valued at $599,705,195 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $52,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

