Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.