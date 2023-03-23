Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

