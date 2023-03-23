Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
