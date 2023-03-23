Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.60 ($1.91). 403,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,301.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,034.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 138.70 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

