Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.45

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 72535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.2383513 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 626.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

