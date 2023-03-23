Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.45

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 72535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 626.67%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
Featured Articles
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.