Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.45

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 72535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.2383513 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 626.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

