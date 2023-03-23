SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $2.23 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.