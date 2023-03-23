Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 29,200 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.
